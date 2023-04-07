Umesh Pal murder: Assailants used iPhones, SIM cards bought on forged papers, say police

The accused involved in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards here in February were given iPhones and SIM cards procured by gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad, who is now on the run with a cash reward of ₹5 lakh on his head, claim police officials part of the probe into the incident. The mobile phones were purchased by Asad at the behest of his mother Shaista Parveen. (For Representation)

The iPhones and SIM cards were purchased on forged documents. The iPhones were financed by son of a trader residing in Katra area of Prayagraj, they further claimed.

During the ongoing investigation into sensational broad daylight murder, police officials have found evidence that at least 16 iPhones were bought which were given to assailants and others involved in the conspiracy.

The mobile phones were purchased by Asad at the behest of his mother Shaista Parveen from a shop in Katra area through a youth who belongs to a well-off family of businessmen. The youth also provided SIM cards on forged documents provided by Asad, the police said.

The police traced the youth following investigations and detained him. He confessed to having purchased 16 iPhones which were ordered by Asad. However, he claimed that identity documents for SIM cards were given by Asad. Police officials said forged documents had addresses of Prayagraj, Kaushambi and even of Delhi.

The investigation has revealed that as per planning, the assailants were given two iPhones each. They were asked to use one iPhone before the murder and destroy it. The second mobile phone was to be used after the crime. The assailants were using the second iPhones but after their mobile numbers were traced by police, they switched off their phones, the police said.