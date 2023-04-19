3 dead, many hurt after LPG cylinder explodes in Kushinagar village

At least three people, two of whom were minors, died in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in a village under Jathan police station of Kushinagar district, police said, adding that two dozen cows and goats were burnt alive after winds spread the fire from the explosion. Also, two dozen cows and goats were burnt alive after winds spread the fire from the explosion. (For representation)

About a dozen locals were said to have suffered burn injuries and were admitted to a local community health centre. The fire from the explosion, which took place in a thatched house, could be doused after three hours of rigorous efforts by firefighters, officials said. They added that 40 houses were gutted in the fire.

SP Dhawal Jaiswal said the deceased were identified as Thakur Rajbhar (55), Dohan (9) and Shital (8) were in the hut when the explosion took place.

Dhawal said chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced ₹4 lakh as ex gratia for each of the deceased’s kin.