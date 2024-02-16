Goa CM visits Ayodhya, hails Ram Temple as ‘Rashtra Mandir’

Chief minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, along with members of his state cabinet, paid obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Thursday, hailing the temple as the ‘Rashtra Mandir’ and a symbol of the love, trust, and belief of millions of Indians in Prabhu Shri Ram. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant poses for a picture during his visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. (Pramod Sawant-X)

The cabinet delegation included MLAs from the Christian and Muslim communities.

Sawant also announced a trip to Ayodhya for the people of Goa after April this year, under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Dev Darshan’ scheme of the state government. Additionally, the Goa chief minister expressed his desire for a ‘Goa Bhawan’ in Ayodhya if the Uttar Pradesh government allocates land.

Later, in a post on X, the Goa CM said: “”Feeling blessed to visit and offer prayers to Shri Ram Lalla at #Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. The Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir is the manifestation of the love, trust, and belief of crores of Indians in Prabhu Shri Ram.”

“”The temple has been built after a Jan Aandolan of centuries and Balidan of many Karsevaks. I once again congratulate Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the Pran Pratistha of Shri Ram Lalla. Prayed for the peace, prosperity, and happiness of the people of Goa. May Shri Ram Lalla bless us all. #JaiShreeRam.”