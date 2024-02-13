Govt orders transfer of 177 cr to accounts of over 3.5L farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered transfer of an amount of around ₹177 crore to the accounts of more than 3.5 lakh farmers of the state as a compensation for crop damage due to natural disasters, a government spokesperson said here on Monday. (Sourced pic for representation)

These farmers, he said, were previously excluded from receiving compensation for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 due to technical glitches.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently chaired a review meeting on compensation and other relief measures for crops affected due to various disasters. During this meeting, he expressed dissatisfaction over the negligence in re-verifying crop losses and the non-release of compensation to the affected farmers and sought answers from the ADM FR (additional district magistrate, finance and revenue) of 17 districts,” the spokesman said.

Aid of over ₹80,88,68,299 has already been distributed to more than 1,87,845 farmers as of January in the current financial year.

In accordance with CM’s directives, a comprehensive survey was conducted across all districts of the state to extend assistance to farmers who had not received compensation.

The survey revealed that a total of 3,76,287 farmers were deprived of compensation for crop damage caused by disasters during the state’s financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23. This comprises 2,27,735 farmers for the financial year 2021-22 and 1,48,552 farmers for the year 2022-23.