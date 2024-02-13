 Govt orders transfer of ₹177 cr to accounts of over 3.5L farmers - Hindustan Times
Govt orders transfer of 177 cr to accounts of over 3.5L farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 13, 2024 06:16 AM IST

These farmers were previously excluded from receiving compensation for crop damage due to technical glitches

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered transfer of an amount of around 177 crore to the accounts of more than 3.5 lakh farmers of the state as a compensation for crop damage due to natural disasters, a government spokesperson said here on Monday.

(Sourced pic for representation)
(Sourced pic for representation)

These farmers, he said, were previously excluded from receiving compensation for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 due to technical glitches.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently chaired a review meeting on compensation and other relief measures for crops affected due to various disasters. During this meeting, he expressed dissatisfaction over the negligence in re-verifying crop losses and the non-release of compensation to the affected farmers and sought answers from the ADM FR (additional district magistrate, finance and revenue) of 17 districts,” the spokesman said.

Aid of over 80,88,68,299 has already been distributed to more than 1,87,845 farmers as of January in the current financial year.

In accordance with CM’s directives, a comprehensive survey was conducted across all districts of the state to extend assistance to farmers who had not received compensation.

The survey revealed that a total of 3,76,287 farmers were deprived of compensation for crop damage caused by disasters during the state’s financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23. This comprises 2,27,735 farmers for the financial year 2021-22 and 1,48,552 farmers for the year 2022-23.

