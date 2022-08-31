‘Govt will save people from future floods, build a dam’
After having seen the vast areas affected by the flood waters in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the state government would build a dam to protect the people from future floods. He said that the dam project was not dead and work on the proposal was still underway.
PRAYAGRAJ: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas of the district and distributed relief material.
After having seen the vast areas affected by the flood waters this time, the deputy CM said that the state government would build a dam to protect the people from future floods. He said that the dam project was not dead and work on the proposal was still underway.
After distributing relief material by boat at Salori and Chhota Baghara areas, the deputy chief minister said that adequate arrangements had been made for the flood-affected people. “Food and treatment has been arranged for all the flood victims. The flood waters are receding. The health department has been put on alert to protect the flood-affected areas from pandemic. The purpose of distributing relief packets by me was to reach out to the flood victims and listen to their suffering. The government is fully prepared to help the flood victims,” he said.
On the reduction of crime in Uttar Pradesh according to the latest NCRB data, the deputy chief minister said that after the formation of government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, crime had gone down in the state.
Earlier, the common man was afraid. Now criminals were scared of the police, he claimed.
Responding to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s statement on the report that UP was number 1 in terms of custodial deaths in the state, Maurya said Akhilesh Yadav had no right to speak on crime. “Vacant plots used to be occupied by mafia under the SP government. Akhilesh is furious with his party’s continuous debacles since 2014. SP will be defeated in 2024 and 2027 also. These people are promoting casteism and nepotism,” he added.
The deputy chief minister also visited the YMCA flood relief camp. MP Kesari Devi, MLAs Harshvardhan Bajpai and Guru Prasad Maurya, former MLA Deepak Patel, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey and BJP city unit president Ganesh Kesarwani were among those who accompanied him.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
