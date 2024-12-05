Gulzar Saab author Yatindra Mishra: Biopics gave me fame but poetry is for the soul

The author of the biography Gulzar Saab: Hazaar Rahen Mud Ke Dekheen, Yatindra Mishra, hosted a book-reading session for his book of poetry, Bina Kalinga Vijay Ke on Wednesday. Bina Kalinga Vijay Ke author Yatindra Mishra with singer Malini Awasthi during the book reading session in Lucknow(HT Photo)

It’s after 13 years that Mishra has come up with a poetry book Vibhas. Earlier, he penned biographies that included the National Award-winning book Lata Sur Gatha, one on veteran writer-poet Gulzar as well as a book on late ghazal legend Begum Akhtar.

“My biopics gave me lot of fame and recognition. I received awards from the President of India twice. So, in terms of success, they are very close to my heart. But writing poetry is for the soul. It gives me inner peace, satisfaction and the opportunity to discover myself. As the title says, King Ashoka got enlightened after the Kalinga war, but you can discover yourself through self realisation,” said the author while addressing a select gathering at Universal Booksellers.

Yatindra Mishra's book release event underway in Lucknow

His book consists of four parts — historical and cultural references, contemporary questions and thought processes, musical poetry and rewriting traditions and the final part with 15 poems dedicated to his mother.

Mishra got emotional as he recited a few lines from the poems dedicated to his mother. “We lost her in April and writing poetry on her and on mother-son relationship helped me recover a little from the grief.”

He read out poems Mere Man Ke Aangan Main Tumhare Mann Ki Sankaal Dadi Hui Hai and Sone Ki Bichiya. His poem Hazratganj Mein Wajid Ali Shah won many hearts.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi praised Mishra for his command on music and ragas, Hindi language and Indian cultural values. Also present at the occasion were bureaucrats Awanish Awasthi and Hira Lal along with Metaphore Lucknow Lit Fest founder Kanak Rekha Chauhan, former Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya vice chancellor Poornima Pandey and hosts Gaurav and Manav Prakash and others.