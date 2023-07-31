Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Gymkhana Club adds Indian ethnic wear in dress code after row

Gymkhana Club adds Indian ethnic wear in dress code after row

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 31, 2023 12:17 AM IST

A row had erupted after city industrialist Prashant Bhatia claimed that the Club denied him entry because he was wearing ‘kurta-pyjama

Gymkhana Club in Lucknow has amended its rules to allow the entry of people wearing Indian ethnic wear, as announced by the secretary of the Club.

Agarwal added the Club removing the ‘ban’ on kurta-pyjama might encourage other similar establishments in the city to follow suit. (File/Sourced)
Ashok Agrawal, the Club’s secretary, said: “Now only shorts and chappals (slippers) are prohibited. Anyone in Indian attire is permitted to walk into the club... There is no discrimination or disrespect shown towards those who wear traditional Indian clothing. Rather, they are warmly welcomed...”

A row had erupted after city industrialist Prashant Bhatia claimed that the Club denied him entry because he was wearing ‘kurta-pyjama’. Later, Bhatia, the former chairperson of the Indian Industries Association-Lucknow chapter, met Lucknow MP and defence minister Rajnath Singh, to press for the inclusion of ethnic wear in the Club’s dress code.

Agarwal added the Club removing the ‘ban’ on kurta-pyjama might encourage other similar establishments in the city to follow suit.

