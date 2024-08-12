Har Ghar Tiranga drive fuelling women employment in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Talented rural women are leading efforts of Sangam city from the front to celebrate the Independence Day with patriotism and style. On the instructions of the Yogi government, preparations are underway to hoist the Tricolour atop every house, government office and school building through the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan’. Women busy making Tricolours in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

The responsibility of preparing these Tricolour has been given to the women of the self-help groups (SHGs) associated with the national rural livelihood mission (NRLM), say district officials.It is a move aimed at creating employment opportunities to these women of self-help groups associated with Aajeevika Mission, they add.

Prayagraj’s district manager of NRLM Viraj Singh said these women have a target of preparing over 4.20 lakh national flags in the district.

To achieve this, more than 2000 women from 150 SHGs spread across 23 development blocks of the district had been engaged. They were instructed to complete the manufacturing work by August 12. On August 13, national flags made by them will be distributed to various departments and institutions, he added.

Chief development officer (CDO), Prayagraj, Gaurav Kumar said under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan from August 13 to 15, along with motivating people to hoist the national flag on government, semi-government and private offices and buildings, arrangements are also being made to provide flags to the common man.

“Flag distribution will be done mainly by 29 departments. Other departments and institutions will also distribute flags. It is being ensured that flags are made available to all institutions by August 13,” he said.

From August 13 to 15, Tricolour lights will also light up buildings from city to village. On August 14 and 15, police bands will play the tune of the flag song and the National Anthem at martyr memorials. To spread awareness regarding the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan among the masses, national songs will be played along with the broadcast of information from the city’s public address system from August 13 to 15, officials said.