Hundreds pay respects to Sitaram Yechury

A large number of party workers and political leaders from across Uttar Pradesh gathered in Lucknow on Sunday to pay their respects to recently departed Sitaram Yechury, who was the national general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Guests at condolence meeting organised in the memory of Sitaram Yechury, in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT)

The all-party condolence meeting, organised by the Uttar Pradesh state unit of the CPI(M), was attended by leaders from various democratic and secular parties. The meeting commenced at 3 pm with a floral tribute to Yechury and a two-minute silence in his honour.

Subhashini Ali, a member of the polit bureau of the CPI(M), delivered the condolence motion, highlighting the significant loss to the party and the nation.

Other leaders, including Vikram Singh, Arvind Raj Swaroop, Prof. Ramesh Dixit, Ashok Singh, Zubair Ahmed Qureshi, Sudhakar Yadav, Dinesh Singh, and Udaynath Singh, shared their memories of Yechury, who passed away on September 12 at the age of 72.

The meeting was presided over by DP Singh, a member of the State Secretariat of the CPI(M). He thanked all the participants for attending despite the adverse weather and concluded the condolence meeting.