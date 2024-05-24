I have come to my ‘matrabhumi’: Varun Gandhi campaigns for Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur

Weeks after he was denied the BJP ticket, outgoing Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi made his first appearance on the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign trail, canvassing for his mother Maneka Gandhi in her constituency Sultanpur from where she is seeking re-election. Varun Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Sultanpur. (PTI PHOTO)

Varun, who held public meetings on the last day of the campaign for the sixth phase of polling to be held on May 25, said, “I am not here to seek support for my mother but to get support for the mother of Sultanpur.”

“I have come to my “Matrabhumi,” he asserted.

Varun, who was replaced as the BJP candidate in Pilibhit by Uttar Pradesh PWD minister Jitin Prasada, did not make any reference to the BJP or the denial of ticket to him. Pilibhit went to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Maneka Gandhi, who is called “maa” or mother by the people in her Lok Sabha constituency and addresses 20 to 25 public meetings every day in Sultanpur, had been leading her own poll campaign so far.

Varun Gandhi said he was giving the people of Sultanpur his mobile phone number as was available with the people of Pilibhit. He said the mobile phone number would work as a security cover for the people there.

“Take down my number if any of you finds him/her in trouble, I am giving you security cover. Those who have my mother’s number have even greater security cover. If you face any problem, speak to me as a matter of right and tell me your problem. I will request media persons not to record this as I will start getting calls from 3 to 4 crore people. I will have to get a big post for such a situation. I want to work within my limitations.... Don’t call me on this number today because I am touring. Do call me any time after tomorrow,” he said, addressing public meetings in Sultanpur about 140 km southeast of Lucknow.

“Every person in Pilibhit has the mobile number of Varun Gandhi. I have seen my mother taking calls till 11pm or 12am and making efforts to resolve the people’s problems. She has no ego. She has not caused any harm to anybody. She has also not made the people fight in villages. She has made no enemies. All of you have (a) right over our family...We have no enmity with anybody. We are there to help even those fighting polls against us and take them to hospital if they fall sick,” he said.

Maneka Gandhi, too, has refrained from targeting her opponents in the constituency and her campaign has focused on the poll slogan “Sabse Nata, Sabse Pyar, Maa Maneka Phir Ek Baar” (She loves and has relationship with all. Elect mother Maneka once again).”

Varun Gandhi instantly connected with the people of Sultanpur by making a reference to his father the late Sanjay Gandhi, who won neghbouring Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 1980.

“I felt the fragrance of my father when I came to Sultanpur for the first time. I feel that I have come to my “Matrabhumi” (motherland) now,” he said.

“I have come here not as a leader but as a son,” he said.

He said Sultanpur was instantly recognised by the people as the Lok Sabha constituency of Maneka Gandhi. He said those from Sultanpur need a person who considers them as a family. He said the family was always there for the people’s help.

“We promise a ‘blood relationship’ with you. No person belonging to Sultanpur will ever feel alone,” he said.