IACC’s national seminar in Gujarat: Uttar Pradesh is an oasis for investors, says Nandi

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) organised a national seminar on environment and climate change, green economy- “transition to green economy and EVs”, highlighting Uttar Pradesh as an aspiring hub for sustainable investments. Chief guest Nand Gopal Gupta addressing the gathering at the seminar held in Gujarat. (SOURCED)

The event, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, witnessed a convergence of distinguished speakers, industry experts, government officials and entrepreneurs fostering discussions on crucial topics surrounding environmental sustainability.

Chief guest Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi), minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI, and investment promotion, government of Uttar Pradesh said, “The foundational underpinning of any robust economic system primarily hinges on industrial development. We envision Uttar Pradesh as an oasis for investors, where growth aligns seamlessly with sustainability. Our commitment to industrial development goes hand in hand with environmental consciousness.”

Pankaj Bohra, national president of IACC and Kapil Kaul, chairperson of IACC’s national committee on environment and climate change, and member of ICC India executive committee along with Mukesh Singh chairman of U.P. committee IACC and executive committee member, also participated in the workshop.

Addressing the gathering, Abhishek Prakash CEO of Invest UP said, “Uttar Pradesh boasts the highest number of registered electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. Additionally, in terms of on-road EVs, Uttar Pradesh leads as the foremost state in India.”

Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary of the department of forest, environment, and climate change, said, “With a focus on eco-friendly practices, the state government underlines its dedication to creating a harmonious balance between industrial growth and environmental conservation.”