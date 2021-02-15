In wake of Priyanka Gandhi’s frequent visits to UP, BJP plans farmer outreach
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have readied a counter-plan amid Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s frequent visits to Uttar Pradesh in the last few weeks, said people familiar with the matter.
The BJP is planning a series of pro-farmer meetings that would include small, rural gatherings, and its leaders have started visiting villages. Besides, some Jat leaders could be given prominence in the party, as well as in the anticipated reshuffle and expansion of the Yogi Adityanath ministry, a local party leader said.
“I won’t be surprised if some of them are given prominence at the Centre in some capacity,” the BJP leader said.
Several farmers agitating in western UP are Jats and the BJP, it is expected, is hoping to reach out to them in a variety of ways. Groups of farmers backing the new farm laws, too, are active.
The BJP leaders see a pattern in Gandhi’s visits—a combination of a pro-farmer approach and a touch of public display centered on “soft Hindutva”.
In the past two weeks, the Congress’ general secretary has been in the state thrice. On February 4, she visited the family of a farmer from Rampur who died during the ongoing stir against the farm laws. In Saharanpur, she attended a kisan panchayat on February 10. The next day, she took a dip in the Sangam during Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj.
On Monday, Gandhi will again visit western UP to attend yet another farmer panchayat.
The Congress leaders, too, say they anticipate a damage control plan and hence feel Gandhi’s visits would be tactically scheduled to tap the discontent against the BJP.
“Yes, Gandhi is the face of the Congress in UP and, naturally, in the run-up to the elections, she would visit every assembly constituency in the state. People are looking to her with hope,” said Congress leader and former lawmaker Akhilesh Pratap Singh.
As the Congress readies Gandhi’s itinerary, the BJP, too, has swung into action. Its state leaders are attending farmers’ meets. Leaders vested with organisational matters have tasked cadres to collect information on all assembly seats, including the 84 seats that the BJP lost in the 2017 UP polls when it won power in the state after a long hiatus.
“Information on all the seats is being collected. We have cadre right down to the rural level. The process to gather feedback on each seat is underway. We are also looking into factors that caused us to lose the seats we did in 2017. And this exercise isn’t governed by any political party or its leader, but by our own desire to excel, set newer benchmarks in public outreach,” a BJP lawmaker privy to the party plan said.
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has been leading the party’s rural connect activity, one that comes just ahead of the panchayat polls likely in April-May.
Immediately after, the stage will be set for the 2022 UP assembly polls and the BJP, those in the know of things said, has started work on winning the confidence of the farmers by approaching them in small groups in western UP.
Along with Gandhi, Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), too, has featured prominently in farmer meets.
With political activity increasing in the region, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh met Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait in Muzaffarnagar. In Farrukhabad, veteran Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid also attended a farmers’ panchayat.
“As of now, the farmers’ stir appears to be hurting the BJP while RLD and the Samajwadi Party (SP) seem to be gaining. But then, the elections are still far away and by then, we would have recovered lost ground,” a BJP functionary from western UP said on condition of anonymity.
Political experts said the Congress was looking at these farmer panchayats to reclaim lost political ground.
“The Congress is desperate to recover lost political space in the most populous state which holds the key to power in Delhi. But, unlike the main Opposition Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Congress doesn’t have a solid organisational base. So, a popular leader of theirs attending kisan mahapanchayats could grab headlines, but it would take much more than that for making political headway,” said Irshad Ilmi, a veteran journalist.
“Moreover, more than the BJP, would the SP and the BSP be comfortable if the Congress rises politically in UP?” he asked.
