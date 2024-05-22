INDIA bloc parties will undo work done by me, says Modi

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress would undo the work done by him, taking away houses built by the government, closing people’s Jan Dhan accounts, cutting off their power connections and removing water taps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Shravasti constituency, Saket Mishra. for the Lok Sabha polls, in Shravasti on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

He said the opposition parties, which did little for 60 years, had now joined hands to “stop Modi” and referred to the SP-Congress alliance in UP as “a flop film featuring do shehzade”. He was referring to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had been holding joint rallies across the state.

The PM sought votes in his two rallies in Basti and Shravasti and reminded the masses that their vote for the BJP would help bury the “politics of appeasement”.

He also said that the Congress planned to cancel the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and reimpose Article 370 in Kashmir.

“If that happens, the terrorists who are in jails today will be called to the PM’s house by the Congress and fed biryani. If the Congress comes, they will save the corrupt,” he claimed.

The PM said the country was moving ahead on the mantra of securing heritage and ensuring development while accusing the opposition parties of being ‘anti-Ram’.

“Ram se rashtr hai, virasat se vikas aur adhyatm se adhunikta’ (Ram is the connecting thread of nation that is moving ahead on the mantra of securing heritage, ensuring development and embracing both spirituality and modernity,” Modi said in his rallies.

He targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over their claim of winning 79 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“The ‘shehzadas’ of Congress and SP are spreading rumours that they will win 79 seats of UP. They are daydreaming. On June 4, the people of UP will wake them up and then they will blame the EVMs,” Modi said in his first rally in Basti.

“Pakistan has been defeated, but the SP and the Congress are acting as their sympathisers and busy scaring India. These people are suggesting that one should be afraid of Pakistan, as it has the atomic bomb. Why should India be afraid? Today, India does not have a weak Congress government, it has a strong Modi government. Bharat aaj ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai (today India retaliates by striking in enemy territory),” he said.

“The opposition alliance has crossed all limits of appeasement. These people have problems with Ram Mandir and Ram. There are many who do not remember their son’s birthday or their wedding anniversary date. But every child in this country knows January 22, 2024 (Ram temple inauguration). When I say January 22, the whole country says Jai Shri Ram,” he added.

He took pot shots at the SP-Congress for their refusal to accept the invitation to attend the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya and alleged that the Congress had designs to get the Supreme Court to overturn its verdict on the temple.

“These people are against Sanatan Dharma...the shehzada of Congress wants to change the Supreme Court’s judgement of Ram Temple as these people are dreaming of putting a Babri lock on the Ram temple. They want to send Ram Lalla back to the tent,” he said.

Modi referred to the nearly two-year-long Emergency and said that Congress talked of the Constitution, but did not even follow the party’s constitution and pointed out how former Congress chief late Sitaram Kesri, an OBC, was locked in a bathroom the day Sonia Gandhi became the party’s president.

“These people want to snatch the reservation of Dalits and Backwards and give it to those who do ‘Vote Jihad’. The Congress wants to change the Constitution to give reservation to Muslims. The Samajwadi Party is standing with the Congress in its anti-Dalit and anti-backward conspiracy,” he alleged. On the SP, Modi said it used to accord goons and rioters special protocol during its government. “Yogi Adityanath and his government had to make efforts to bring UP from the ditch it was thrown into long back,” said Modi.