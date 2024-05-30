 INDIA bloc will form next govt at Centre: Akhilesh - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
INDIA bloc will form next govt at Centre: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 30, 2024 10:30 PM IST

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav confident INDIA bloc will form next govt, pledges to fill 30 lakh vacant posts. Dimple Yadav denied roadshow permission in Gorakhpur.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Addressing a poll rally at Kisan Degree College in Maharajganj before electioneering for the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls ended, he said the process to fill over 30 lakh vacant posts would start soon after the INDIA bloc forms the government.

He was campaigning for Congress candidate from Maharajganj Virendra Chaudhary. The SP chief also said the Agniveer scheme would also be scrapped.

Talking of electoral bonds, he accused the government of taking donations from vaccine manufacturing companies. Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and former MLA Amanmani Tripathi also addressed the rally.

Dimple denied roadshow permission

Meanwhile, senior SP leader Dimple Yadav was denied permission to hold a roadshow in Gorakhpur on Thursday. The district authorities denied her permission due to security reasons. She was to hold the roadshow in support of the SP’s Gorakhpur candidate Kajal Nishad.

News / Cities / Lucknow / INDIA bloc will form next govt at Centre: Akhilesh
