International Kathak, tabla and sarangi artistes to perform at dance festival in Lucknow

Artistes from the US, the UK, Canada and India are set to share the stage during the fifth season of Laxmanpuri Lucknow International Festival for Performing Arts (LIFPA) concert to be held at Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy on Sunday. Brian Webb, Deepak Paramashivan, Pandit Anuj Mishra and Neha Singh Mishra with students during a practise session

Tabla player Pandit Hindole Majumdar from the US, Sarangi player and vocalist Deepak Paramashivan and director-choreographer Brian Webb from Canada and Anuradha Chaturvedi Seth from the UK are special invitees for the festival.

Organisers and kathak guru Pandit Anuj Mishra and his wife and kathak performer Neha Singh Mishra will also be giving performances with their students.

“Anuradhaji is a disciple of my father the late Pandit Arjun Mishra and has learnt from him for around 12 years under Guru-Shishya Parampara before moving to the UK in 2005. We have done many projects and performances with her and she will be giving solo performances. I am also doing a project with Webb,” says Mishra.

Anuj-Neha and the team will do two productions besides performances by Majumdar, Paramashivan and Chaturvedi.

“Since we are close to the Mahakumbh, our first performance will be Shivoham, in which we will showcase the leela of Lord Shiva in which Samudra Manthan and the descent of Ganga Maa to Earth will be presented. Then we will have presentations from guest artistes. Finally, we will have the Infinity ballet in which contemporary kathak will be showcased. Anuj, senior students from our academy, and I will do the performance. It’s a joint production, which we have conceptualised and choreographed. At the same time, Brian Webb has done its dramaturge,” says Neha, a participant of TV reality show High Fever: Dance Ka Naya Fever (2018).

All the artistes will be given Pt Arjun Mishra Awards as well.

Catch it live:

What: Laxmanpuri Lucknow International festival for Performing Arts

Where: Sant Gadge Auditorium, UPSNA

When: December 15, 6pm