IT cell cop booked for deleting 116 e-traffic challans

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 05, 2024 08:28 AM IST

SHO, Sushant Golf City said that the FIR was registered on Tuesday and the constable who is currently suspended was booked

A constable working in the IT cell of Traffic Directorate of Lucknow deleted as many as 116 e-challans on vehicles.

For representation (HT File Photo)
For representation (HT File Photo)

The matter came to light when a discrepancy was found in the challan of a vehicle from Unnao. A complaint was lodged against the accused constable at Sushant Golf City police station after an intimation by Anand Kumar, the IT cell in-charge at the Traffic Lines Lucknow.

SHO, Sushant Golf City, Anjani Kumar Mishra, said that the FIR was registered on Tuesday and the constable who is currently suspended was booked under 319 (2) (cheating), 318 (4) (dishonesty) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 7 and 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The complainant in the FIR said that on October 25, a constable, Mukesh Rajput, from Unnao, informed Aditya Dubey working in Lucknow IT cell office of Traffic Directorate that the challan of vehicle number UP 35 Q 7005 had been deleted from the user ID number uptp@nic.in of the Traffic Directorate.

“Since these sort of works are not done by the Traffic Directorate, but are done from National Information Centre (NIC), therefore, information was sought from NIC. It was found that till now 116 challans have been wrongly deleted and released from court from this ID.

During the investigation, it was found that constable Ajay Sharma working in the IT cell deleted and released from court, using the user ID of the Directorate, without informing any officer,” said the complainant in the FIR.

