Kannauj rape: Samples collected for DNA test of accused

Kanpur: The police on Friday collected samples from Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh in Kannauj district jail for his DNA test. Yadav was arrested on Monday on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl in his degree college. Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh was arrested on Monday on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl in his degree college.

Earlier in the day, Yadav appeared before special POCSO court through video conferencing and agreed for the sampling for DNA test. “ The court asked him for his consent to the application filed by the Kannauj police and he gave his consent,” said Shiv Kumar, Yadav’s lawyer. In the evening, a team of doctors went to the district jail and collected the sample, said the Kannauj police.

However, the court allowed the defence to file the objection to police’s plea for adding rape to the existing charges on the basis of the victim’s statement.

“The court had given us one day to file objection, which we will file,” said Kumar. The court fixed August 21 for the hearing on the bail plea of Yadav.

The police continued to conduct raids for the arrest of the victim’s aunt but she remained at large. Yadav’s counsel in the court asked the police as to why the aunt was not taken into custody on Sunday after the victim refused to stay with her.

The SP leader who used to be a wrestler and is a most prominent party face in Kannauj, was arrested on Monday on charges of molestation .

According to information given to the police, the aunt and the 15-year-old victim were in the college. The aunt went to the washroom and on returning, she found the victim crying , insisting to speak to her mother. She said that the SP leader had allegedly taken off her top in the aunt’s absence.

She informed 112, the police emergency response service. The police took Yadav into custody while he was merely in an underwear.

The victim in her statement given to the court said she was allegedly raped by the SP leader.