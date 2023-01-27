Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra released from jail

Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra released from jail

Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Due to security reasons, Mishra was released through the rear gate of the district jail, which passes through the jail colony. He later left for his Shahpura Kothi residence

Ashish Mishra, main accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence case. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LAKHIMPUR KHERI Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, was released from jail on Friday after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The apex court on Wednesday had granted eight-week interim bail to him in the 2021 violence, which claimed eight lives.

“Ashish Mishra has been released from the jail. We have got the release order from the sessions court,” said Vipin Kumar Mishra, senior superintendent of Kheri district jail. The trial court issued his release orders after verification of his sureties.

Ashish Mishra, along with 13 others is accused in the Lakhimpur violence case. On October 3, 2021, violence had erupted in Tikunia kotwali area amid the agitation of farmers when four of them and a journalist were allegedly crushed to death by speeding vehicles of the motorcade of the minister’s son. In the ensuing violence, three more persons, including two BJP workers and a driver, were lynched to death by the agitated farmers. Two FIRs were lodged by a farmer and Sumit Jaiswal at the Tikunia kotwali in this connection.

Mishra was arrested on October 9, 2021 night after daylong interrogation by SIT. He was released from jail on February 15, 2022, after the high court granted him bail. But on April 24, 2022 he had to surrender after his bail order was cancelled by the apex court.

