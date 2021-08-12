Labs to maintain record of 15-day travel history of people going for Covid tests: Lucknow DM

In the wake of anticipated third wave of the pandemic, the Lucknow district administration has ordered all labs conducting Covid-19 tests to maintain a record of 15-day travel history of people going for the tests.

Besides, hotels have been directed to inform the district administration if they come across any tourist from other states.

“Contact tracing is the most important aspect when it comes to taking measures to check the virus outbreak. It will be possible only if the department is aware of the travel history of the people. Hence, the labs have been asked to maintain a record of 15-day travel history of those going for Covid tests,” said DM Abhishek Prakash while heading a meeting that he called to check the preparedness in the wake of anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

The DM also directed the laboratories to load the data on to government portal compulsorily within 24 hours.

“Initially, it was observed that the labs had a laid back approach in uploading the data on the portal. But now they should ensure that both negative and positive reports are uploaded on the portal timely,” he added.

Besides, he also emphasised on feeding error-free details of the people going for Covid tests.

“Earlier, there were many discrepancies in the data following which the teams had to face immense difficulties in reaching out to the people for contact tracing. Hence, it has been directed to cross check the details being provided by the people at the time of Covid test,” the DM said.