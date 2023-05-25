‘Return 3 crore borrowed from Atiq’: Lawyer in viral audio clip

Days after slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad’s lawyer Vijay Mishra was booked on extortion charges, an audio clip of a purported conversation between Mishra and the complainant, has gone viral on social media. In the viral audio, Mishra asks the trader to “settle the account” in two hours. “Be ready to settle the account in two hours. Our people will approach you for that,” the lawyer purportedly says in the clip.

In the clip, Mishra can be heard asking Sayeed Ahmad, the complainant, about ₹3 crore that the latter had taken from Atiq Ahmad. In his police complaint, however, Sayeed, a trader, had alleged that Mishra was demanding extortion from him.

The ‘extortion call’ was made to Sayeed on April 17, two days after Atiq Ahmad was killed. In the viral audio, Mishra asks the trader to “settle the account” within two hours. “Be ready to settle the account in two hours. Our people will approach you for that,” the lawyer purportedly says in the clip.

Hindustan Times has not independently verified the authenticity of the audio.

In response, Sayeed says he is ready to settle the account. The lawyer then also expresses his anger over a call made for recovery of cash in return for goods from him taken on credit.

Sayeed admits that the call was made by one of his employees by mistake. The call was to be made to another Vijay Mishra, who’s also a customer, he tells Mishra.

Mishra had denied all allegations of wrongdoing and said, “The FIR makes completely false allegations against me as part of a conspiracy to malign my image and harm my reputation.”

Meanwhile, as per the police record Mishra has eight cases registered against him, including the one under the Gangster Act registered at Muthiganj police station.