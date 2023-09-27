Local train climbs onto platform at Mathura station; high-level inquiry ordered. Video

A local electric multiple unit (EMU) train climbed onto a platform at the Mathura junction railway station on Tuesday night and restoration work is currently underway. The railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter, said an official on Wednesday, reported PTI. According to the official from Agra division, a woman sustained minor injuries in the incident.(X)

What exactly happened?

At 10.50pm on Tuesday, the train arrived on platform 2A from Shakurbasti. After all the passengers, including the crew, had deboarded, the train rolled down the track and climbed onto the platform before coming to a stop, the official added.

"A woman received an electric shock, and no one else was injured in the incident," Prashashti Srivastava, divisional commercial manager and public relations officer for the Agra division of the North Central Railways said.

39-year-old Usha Devi, hailing from Jhansi, was taken to a hospital and administered first aid. Later, she was sent to Jhansi.

A high-level inquiry would be conducted into the unusual incident, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railways, said.

The movement of the trains on all platforms except 2A is normal, officials said. Earlier, train traffic was affected after an overhead equipment (OHE) snapped, they said.

