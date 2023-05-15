School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 12 girls: Police

LUCKNOW: A computer teacher of a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted more than a dozen girls, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Police said two teachers who knew about the sexual assault but shielded the accused have also been booked (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The arrest was made on Sunday, a day after family members of the girl students enrolled in the village high school created a ruckus.

Shahjahanpur district basic education officer Kumar Gaurav said the process to terminate the contract of the computer teacher has been initiated. The head teacher and the assistant teacher have been suspended for concealing facts.

“Parents of several girls alleged that the computer instructor of the school… has sexually assaulted more than 12 girls. Police registered a case and action has been initiated,” Gaurav added.

He said the complaints of sexual assault at the junior high school came to light on May 13.

Circle Officer (Tilhar) Priyank Jain said some of the girl students were Dalits. Some of the girls initially complained to the head teacher but he did not take any action. Similarly, the students also told an assistant teacher, a woman, about the sexual assault but she also allegedly tried to shield the accused.

The first information report was filed on a formal complaint by the village headman.