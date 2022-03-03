Lucknow: Junior artistes protest ahead of Gadar 2 shooting, allege denial of fees
Lucknow Two days before the shooting of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar-2 in Lucknow, junior artistes created ruckus at La Martiniere College claiming that they were denied their fees and were not provided with basic amenities. However, the film production team said that the shoot is scheduled to start from March 4, and to hog limelight some people created problem.
In a video that went viral on social media, some junior artistes said, “We have been called here since morning but the production team is not bothered about us, not providing us basic amenities and compensation for the day. They want us to work for free.”
Meanwhile, a source from the Lucknow line-production team informed that there is no question of denying fees as the shooting has not started yet. “The confusion was created by the local casting coordinator as junior artistes were called just to get the hang of things in the run-up to shooting. Police intervened and everything has been sorted out,” he said.
Another source in the shooting team said, “Some people were called but more than required people turned up today and they all wanted to be accommodated on the first day of shoot. Everything is under control now and we are set to roll from Friday.”
Sunny Doel has already landed in city for the shoot.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.