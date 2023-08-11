UP signs MoUs of 6,000 crore for EVs and related infra

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh was all set to become an electric vehicle manufacturing hub of the country as the state government on Friday signed MoUs of ₹6,000 crore related to EVs and related infrastructure, said officials. The Hinduja group gave its consent to set up a ₹ 1,000-crore EV manufacturing plant in the state. (Pic for representation)

The Hinduja group gave its consent to set up a ₹1,000-crore EV manufacturing plant in the state, for which 100-acre land will be required.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest e-vehicle registrations in the country accounting for around 25% of the total EVs on roads across the country.

As of February 2023, around 4,15,000 EVs were operating on the roads in Uttar Pradesh.

At the round table conference organized by Invest U.P. on Friday, Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, minister for infrastructure and industrial development, assured all help to investors willing to set up EV manufacturing units in the state.

The minister offered 250-acre vacant land of BPCL in Prayagraj for the Hinduja project to officials of the company present at the event.

Manoj Kumar Singh, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC), apprised investors about the state’s EV policy.

Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash gave a presentation on ‘Opportunities in EV sector in Uttar Pradesh’, outlining key features and incentives in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy of Uttar Pradesh.

Prominent among those present at the conference were minister of state for transport Daya Shankar Singh; Ramkrishna Singh, head-EV charging, Tata Group, and CEO, Switch Mobility, Hinduja Group, Mahesh Babu.

Uttar Pradesh’s EV policy provides subsidy to buyers. This includes 100% road tax and registration fees exemption during the first three years of the policy period on all segments of EVs purchased and registered in the state.

The same exemption will apply in the 4th and 5th year as well on all segments of EVs purchased, registered and manufactured in the state

MoUs SIGNED WITH GOVT

CASHurDRIVE for EV charging infrastructure - ₹2000 crore

Tata Power EV Charging Solution - ₹2000 crore

UP Grid Solution Pvt Ltd for battery swapping station - ₹1000 crore

Servotech Power Systems for EV charging infra- ₹300 crore

Adani Green Energy for EV charging infra - ₹100 crore

Tress Electric Solution Pvt Ltd for EV charging infra- ₹50 crore

Fortum Charge and Drive India Pvt Ltd for EV charging infra - ₹50 crore

Statiq EV charging infra - ₹50 core