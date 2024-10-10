Mahakumbh-2025: U.P. culture minister invites envoys of over 30 nations

Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh has invited ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats from around 34 countries to the Mahakumbh-2025 to be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. In the invitation, Jaiveer Singh has highlighted India’s rich cultural heritage, spirituality and devotion, urging international participation in the mega religious event. (HT file)

In the invitation, Singh has highlighted India’s rich cultural heritage, spirituality and devotion, urging international participation in the mega religious event. In a press note, the minister was quoted as saying that invitations have already been sent to 16 countries.

These countries include Nepal, Mauritius, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Canada, Cambodia, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands, France, Fiji, Suriname, the UK, Singapore, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, the press note adds.

In the invitation, Singh emphasised the religious and cultural significance of the Mahakumbh. He conveyed to the invitees that their participation would promote global unity and peace.

The invitation describes the Mahakumbh as a symbol of spiritual wealth and diversity, serving as a global platform to enhance devotion, cultural exchange and dedication among people from various belief systems.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s religious importance, the minister said the state is home to three of the world-famous holy cities: Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Mathura.

“Uttar Pradesh is also significant for Buddhists and Jains as it is an ancient centre of these religions, offering inspiration for humanity and coexistence,” Singh said.