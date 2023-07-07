Man killed woman for ‘framing’ him in rape case: Police

A 32-year-old man was on Friday arrested for strangulating a 40-year-old woman to death at her residence in a village in Gosaiganj near here on Friday, police officials said. The woman was found dead outside her house near Lucknow on Tuesday, police said. (For representation)

The police said Neeraj Rawat, the accused who hails from the same village, was earlier arrested and jailed for six months after the woman had accused him of raping her around two years ago. He was out on bail when he allegedly assaulted the woman.

Sharing further details, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anuj Kumawat said the woman was found dead outside her house on Tuesday (July 4), following which her son Rudraksh lodged a police complaint raising suspicion on Rawat’s involvement in the crime.

The ACP said Rawat confessed during interrogation that he strangulated the woman to death after he had an argument with the woman for framing him in the rape case. Rawat has been named in at least three more criminal cases registered over the last three years, Kumawat added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON