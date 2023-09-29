Man attacks devotees inside Unnao temple, arrested

Kanpur: A man launched a violent attack on the devotees who had gathered at the historic Baba Bodheshwar temple in Bangarmau, Unnao on Friday noon. The assailant, armed with a lathi, stormed the temple premises and ruthlessly assaulted the devotees, leaving eight of them injured and in a state of panic. The man has been charged with attempt to murder and sent to jail on the FIR by a devotee.+- (Pic for representation)

The Unnao police said in a statement on Friday evening that the accused, identified as Javed, had been arrested. He had been charged with attempt to murder and sent to jail on the FIR by a devotee Milan Singh.

SHO Bangarmau Gyanendra Singh said the youth was mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment, adding that motive behind the attack was unclear. Police would seek his remand from court.

There was a crowd of devotees at the temple due to Friday of Bhadrapad Purnima, which is considered auspicious, to pray to the revered Shivling in the courtyard.

Javed entered the temple noon and viciously attacked the devotees. Milan Singh, Kailash Singh, a retired revenue officer Krishna Kumar Tiwari and five others were injured. The PAC jawans subdued the attacker and handed him over to the police.

The injured devotees were treated at the local hospital and one of them was referred to Lucknow’s King George Medical University.

BJP MLA Shrikant Katiyar visited the injured in the community health centre in Bangarmau and instructed the police to initiate strict action in the case. Katiyar said he would meet the authorities over the issue of temple security.

Newly a decade ago, in the same temple on September 13, 2013, unidentified assailants brutally attacked and fatally wounded the chief priest Chaitanya Maharaj.

