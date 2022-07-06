Mayawati leaves for Delhi to review BSP’s preparations for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly polls
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who was camping in Lucknow since February 2021, on Wednesday left for Delhi where she will review her party’s preparations for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections due to be held later this year.
The BSP chief will review the party’s preparations in the election-bound states in a meeting at Delhi, a party leader said. The leaders and office bearers of these election bound states will assemble in Delhi to discuss the poll strategy, he said.
While the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be held at the year-end, the Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana assembly elections will be held in 2023.
BSP national coordinator Akash Anand is holding meetings and rallies in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana to gear up the party cadre for the assembly elections, he said.
Although the BSP won only one seat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections earlier this year, its candidate Shah Alam Guddu Jamali winning over 2.66 lakh votes (29%) to finish third in the June 23 Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll has boosted the morale of party workers. Soon after, Mayawati had directed the leaders of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit to launch a membership drive across the state with focus on the Muslim community.
Atala violence aftereffect: Prayagraj goat market missing spark ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Violence in Atala and adjoining localities on June 10 has affected the goat market in the Old City areas this year. Even as Eid-ul-Azha approaches, the annual goat and buffalo trade is still to gain pace. A temporary goat market comes up at Askari Market Crossing each year. This year, only a few traders can be seen at the Askari Market. Customers looking for buffalo are more disappointed than those looking for goats.
Uttar Pradesh: BJP to engage with Pasmanda Muslims on road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) has decided to step up its plan to connect with the Muslim community through a host of government schemes on the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'tushtikaran nahin triptikaran (fulfilment, not appeasement)', message at the party's national executive in Hyderabad earlier this month.
Yogi Adityanath for task force in every Uttar Pradesh district to check evasion of state taxes
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said a task force should be constituted in every district to check evasion of state taxes in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath also called for planned efforts in a mission mode to achieve the Rs 1.50 lakh crore revenue collection target in 2022-23. Yogi Adityanath said raids should be conducted to check tax evasion. He himself would hold such a dialogue in the next 15 days, Yogi Adityanath added.
Unsure about Thackeray’s future, NCP plans to keep distance from Shiv Sena
Mumbai The Nationalist Congress Party has decided to maintain distance from Shiv Sena, as the party top brass is not sure about Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's future plans. Party insiders said that they are wondering whether Uddhav will continue to fight against the rebels led by chief minister Eknath Shinde or will be forced to compromise. This was decided in a core committee meeting held at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point on July 3.
Doctors rush to get transfer list rectified, applications pile up at U.P. health directorate
Several doctors have been transferred within one year of their previous transfer while many, who have less than two years of service left, too, have found their name on the transfer list, which was against the provision laid down in the transfer policy. Ever since the list came out, over 250 applications, mostly alleging irregularities and several pleading cancellations of transfer on humane grounds, have piled up at the health directorate.
