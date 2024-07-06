Minister directs PWD to construct road in Geetapalli

Lucknow Minister of finance and in charge of Lucknow, Suresh Khanna on Friday expressed strong dissatisfaction with the public works department (PWD) for failing to construct a road in Geetapalli after the Jal Nigam laid sewer lines. The minister directed PWD officials to complete the road construction within 10 days to resolve the ensuing mess. Minister Suresh Khanna inspecting Geetapalli ward in Alambagh. (HT)

On Friday morning, Khanna inspected various wards in Lucknow, beginning his tour around 7:15 AM. Accompanied by senior officials, including municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh and additional municipal commissioner Lalit Kumar, Khanna scrutinized the conditions in multiple areas.

The minister first visited Blunt Square in Chandrabhanu Gupta Nagar Ward, where he commended the area’s cleanliness. However, his satisfaction was short-lived as he moved to Patel Nagar in Guru Gobind Singh Ward. Here, Khanna noticed an uneven stone slab over a drain near Patel Nagar Park and instructed immediate levelling.

Local residents raised concerns about a garbage dump in front of Lucknow Pathology, prompting municipal commissioner Singh to promise the swift installation of a compactor. In Babukunj Bihari/Om Nagar Ward, citizens requested removal of garbage dump near Janata Girls’ Inter College. Khanna ordered immediate removal of the waste from the college’s boundary.

The minister’s inspection continued to Geetapalli Ward, where the road from Azad Nagar Tiraha to Gopalpuri was in broken and dug up due to sewer line work by Jal Nigam. Khanna was informed that this road fell under the PWD’s jurisdiction, leading to his directive for urgent repair or reconstruction.He hauled up PWD officials for not constructing the road. Additionally, he instructed officials to take stringent action against illegal dairies operating in the area.

The minister ordered to deduct three-day salary of sanitation supervisor Meera Rao for dirty roads in her area and emphasized the need for improved sanitation system.