A minor girl was murdered after she was allegedly sexually assaulted in a village in Hardoi district on Holi (Wednesday), police said on Thursday. Minor girl murdered in Hardoi, rape suspected (Pic for representation)

The police said an FIR of rape and murder has been registered and they were awaiting postmortem investigation report to confirm sexual assault and the exact cause of death of the seven-year-old.

Superintendent of police (SP), Hardoi, Rajesh Dwivedi said the minor girl’s body was found around 9 pm on Wednesday near her house under Pachdevra police station.

Dwivedi said the kin of deceased informed them that she was playing with other children outside her house and went missing after around 7.30 pm. “Her parents initially thought she had gone to her aunt’s house nearby but on not finding her there, the minor’s father started looking for her and found his daughter lying unconscious near their house. She was bleeding heavily and her sandals and a mobile phone too were found near her,” he added.

The victim was rushed to the Hardoi district hospital from where she was referred to Sahjahanpur hospital. She died on the way.

Another police official said initial probe suggested that the girl was raped soon after being kidnapped from outside her house. After committing the crime, the assailants attempted to strangulate her. “An FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) as well as sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against unidentified persons,” the police official said.

He said two persons identified by the family as possible suspects were being interrogated. “Forensic experts were summoned to examine the crime scene and collect evidence,” the official added.