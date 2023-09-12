Mirzapur: Miscreants shoot at bank employees in attempt to loot cash, 4 injured

Four persons, including a guard, were injured when four bike-borne miscreants on two vehicles fired at them indiscriminately while trying to loot a cash box from a van in Beltar, under Katra police station area of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Mirzapur superintendent of police Abhinandan said the matter is being probed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the cash van was carrying a box full of money from the bank to replenish ATMs. As the van reached Beltar, the four, wearing helmets, fired in the air. When the guard tried to stop him, they shot at him. Seeing this, the driver of the van tried to hide, but the assailants shot at three other employees. One of the assailants picked up the box and fled the spot.

Bank guard Jai Singh, and employees Bahadur, Akhilesh Kumar and Rajneesh Maurya were the four people who were shot at. All four were immediately rushed to the hospital, where the guard is said to be in a critical state.

Mirzapur superintendent of police Abhinandan said the matter is being probed.