Monitor maintenance, repair of stadiums in U.P.: Allahabad HC to sports dept

LUCKNOW Disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition alleging anomalies in construction of stadiums in Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the sports department to monitor maintenance and repair of such stadiums throughout the state periodically. The high court passed the order recently. (For Representation)

The order was passed by a division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Om Prakash Shukla recently on a PIL petition filed by a local lawyer AK Mishra in 2013. The petitioner had alleged that gross anomalies had been committed in the construction of the stadiums in the districts of U.P. and the fund released by the state was misappropriated.

He had sought directives for proper action into the matter. The court had sought reply from the state government counsel in the matter. As per the court’s order, the state counsel had filed an affidavit dated February 7, 2023, giving specific details of the stadiums which have been constructed and the places where they have come up.

“We have perused the affidavit of the State dated 07.02.2023. We find no reason to proceed in these proceedings any further. We however observe and direct that whatever stadiums have been constructed, they should be maintained properly so that the facilities are available to the young persons in the area, for whose benefit the same has been constructed, as claimed,” the court said.

“The Sports department of the Government shall monitor the maintenance and repair of such stadiums throughout the State of U.P. periodically”, the court ordered.