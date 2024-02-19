 PM-USHA SCHEME: Six UP varsities secure ₹100 crore funding - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / PM-USHA SCHEME: Six UP varsities secure 100 crore funding

PM-USHA SCHEME: Six UP varsities secure 100 crore funding

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 19, 2024 07:52 AM IST



LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has secured 740 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) programme, the highest amount in the country, with six universities receiving 100 crore each for the development of these institutions as multi-disciplinary education and research universities (MERUs), while a sum of 140 crore has been distributed among eight other universities in the state for renovating dilapidated buildings.

Lucknow University gets a grant of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 cr under PM-USHA scheme (Sourced)
Lucknow University gets a grant of 100 cr under PM-USHA scheme (Sourced)

The six UP universities to get 100 crore each under the programme are: University of Lucknow, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Ayodhya, Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Bundelkhand University, Jhansi and Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.

Similarly, out of the 52 universities identified nationwide under the strengthening of universities initiative, grants were allocated to eight universities in Uttar Pradesh. Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur, and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi, each received a grant of 20 crore. Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, received 19.9 crore, while Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Brother) University, Prayagraj, also got 19.9 crore. Jannayak Chandrashekhar University Ballia and Siddharth University Kapilvastu received 13.38 crore and 6.53 crore, respectively.

University of Lucknow, in a communication, said that this financial boost, made possible through the PM-USHA initiative, would help Lucknow University to enhance its academic infrastructure, research capabilities, and overall educational ecosystem.

“The funds will be utilised to upgrade laboratories, modernise classrooms, foster innovation hubs, and promote interdisciplinary research,” said LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai. “This funding will play a pivotal role in elevating the University of Lucknow to new heights of excellence. It will not only benefit our current students and faculty but also contribute to the nation’s knowledge landscape,” he said.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University too has been selected for a 100 crore merit-based grant under PM-USHA scheme. “The funding will be utilised to develop the university as a Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research University (MERU) in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP),” Prof Poonam Tandon, DDU vice-chancellor said.

She emphasised that the grant would be used to enhance the quality of state higher educational institutions by ensuring their compliance with prescribed norms and standards.

“The funds will be used by the university to develop infrastructure for ODL/Online/Digital modes of education, ensuring higher education opportunities for socially disadvantaged communities. The university will also promote the inclusion of women, minorities, SC/ST/OBCs, and special-abled persons in higher education,” she said.

