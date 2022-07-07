Presidential election: Droupadi Murmu to visit Lucknow, SBSP skips meeting for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strategists got ready to extend a warm welcome to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who arrives in Lucknow on Friday. On the eve of her visit, a key ally of the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) remained away when joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha visited the Uttar Pradesh state capital on Thursday.
Based on numbers of the BJP and its allies, Murmu, a former Jharkhand governor who hails from a tribal community, is set for a comfortable win in the July 18 presidential polls.
The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a key ally of the Samajwadi Party stayed out of the meeting that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav organised to welcome Sinha.
“We weren’t invited and hence we didn’t go to the SP office. We are a key ally and hence should have been invited,” said Arun Rajbhar, the general secretary of SBSP.
“We will take a decision on presidential polls at our own time,” he added.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has already announced support to Murmu.
For his part, Yashwant Sinha told newspersons that he had “influence” in many parties, including BJP, his former party. Yet on the ground, the BJP think tank was preparing to project that while the opposition unity in U.P. was in tatters, the ruling dispensation had no such problems.
Both BJP and Samajwadi Party put up hoardings of the presidential candidates they were backing.
The BJP looked to use the occasion to connect afresh with Dalit and tribal communities.
“At the airport too, the members of the SC/ST wing would be present in good numbers to welcome Murmu who is expected to arrive on Friday afternoon,” a party leader said.
“The BJP and allies would be present when presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrives in Lucknow,” a senior BJP functionary said. Murmu would be welcomed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, among others.
Party allies, including U.P. minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel, Nishad party leader and U.P. minister Sanjay Nishad, among others, would be present on the occasion.
While Murmu is expected to meet BJP and its allies in the state capital, those aware of the situation said she could even meet some opposition leaders to appeal to them to support her candidature.
From the airport, Murmu is expected to reach the VVIP guest house at the Butler Palace and from there she would move to Lok Bhavan where in front of the ruling party and its allies, Murmu is expected to make her point on the presidential elections and reach out to all the parties.
Uttar Pradesh has 14.88% of the total votes to be polled in the presidential election.
Members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha vote in these elections.
The value of one vote of an MLA is 208 and that of each MP is 700. The BJP and its allies have 273 MLAs in the U.P. assembly and unlike the opposition camp, the ruling bloc is projecting a picture of unity.
“We thank BSP for supporting us and appeal to the SP and the Congress to back the first woman from tribal community for the post of country’s President,” said U.P. minister Dharampal Singh.
At Sassoon hospital patients suffer, staff overburdened as info system shuts down
On the second day since shutting down of its healthcare management information system, Sassoon General hospital is reeling under the chaos caused by its offline system which was started to bring relief to overburdened hospital staff and ease serpentine hospital queues. However, hospital management refuted all such claims. Doctors and hospital staff are questioning why another system wasn't put in place before shutting down the existing HMIS system.
NGO rescues 80 avians from stressful conditions in Agra, Mathura
The Wildlife SOS alone rescued over 80 birds from in and around the Agra and Mathura districts in May and June, informed a press statement released by the public relations office of Wildlife SOS on Thursday. “The birds were rescued from dire situations such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat strokes, injuries and dog attacks after people reached out to the NGO's Agra rescue helpline number,” the statement informed.
NEP 2020 aims to give golden shape to nation’s edu system: Pradhan
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the National Education Policy 2020 aimed at giving a golden shape to the future of country's education system. Pradhan was delivering the welcome speech in the inaugural session of three-day conference—Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam—of educationists on National Education Policy in Varanasi.
Raj Babbar gets 2-year prison term in 1996 poll case; interim bail granted
The MP/MLA court here on Thursday awarded a two-year prison term to actor-cum-politician Raj Babbar in a 26-year-old case for assaulting polling officers during voting for the general election in Lucknow on May 2, 1996. Raj Babbar, however, got interim bail and will challenge the MP/MLA court order in the sessions court. Babbar was present in court when the verdict was pronounced. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,500 on him.
Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi for emergence of new Kashi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Kashi's development journey started eight years ago under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and transformed the city into new Kashi, which the entire world is seeing today. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme in Varanasi where PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple projects. Yogi Adityanath said that immense development was carried out in Kashi during the last eight years.
