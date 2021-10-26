Priyanka makes another poll promise: Free treatment up to 10 lakh for people of UP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday, made yet another poll promise, assuring people free treatment up to ₹10 lakh at a government hospital, if her party was voted to power in 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“Everybody has seen the utter government neglect and the poor health infrastructure during the Covid-19 and the spreading fever in the state now. Uttar Pradesh Congress in consultation with the manifesto committee has decided to give free treatment for up to ₹10 lakh at a government hospital to patients suffering from any ailment,” said Priyanka on social media, in an announcement made in Hindi.

This is the eighth promise that Priyanka has made to the people ahead of 2022 UP assembly elections. She has announced seven ‘pratigya’ (poll promises) and three ‘pratigya yatras’ to take them to the people across the state, which were flagged off on Saturday.

Besides, 40% party tickets to women in 2022 UP assembly elections other promises made to the people include free smartphones to 12th class pass girls students, free Scooties to graduate girls, farm loan waiver, ₹2,500 MSP for paddy and wheat and ₹400 state advised price for sugarcane, 50% cut in power bills and waiver of Covid-19 period power dues, financial assistance of ₹25,000 to help economy of Covid-19 hit families and 20 lakh government jobs.

Priyanka Gandhi has announced that the Congress would bring out an election manifesto for women soon. Her announcement indicates that the Congress would bring out more than one poll manifesto for 2022 assembly elections. The Congress has set up a manifesto committee, led by senior party leader and former union minister Salman Khursheed, to work out the promises the party proposes to make to people in 2022 assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) minority department on September 6, 2021 released a 16-point ‘Sankalp Patra’ listing the promises the party’s minority department proposed to make to the people amid indications that some of these promises may be incorporated in the main manifesto for 2022 polls to be released in coming weeks.

“The Congress has no base among the people of Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is trying to mislead people now by making announcements by offering such package deals. The people are aware of the performance of the governments in Congress ruled states,” said Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesman Avnish Tyagi.

“This is part of an electoral campaign. If she had done this earlier, the Congress would have been in a better position. The Congress should have been active and worked for the people in the past five years. People understand that these are political announcements and it is a bit late for the party to make such announcements,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.