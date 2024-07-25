Process begins to confiscate enemy property at Jauhar university

In yet another jolt to jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, a joint team of revenue department and the Custodian of Enemy Property for India on Thursday began the process of confiscation of 13.8 hectare land of enemy property wrongfully included in the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The teams arrived on the university campus along with a heavy force in the afternoon and began erecting poles of cement for demarcating the land to complete the process of confiscation. (HT photo)

The process of confiscation began in compliance with the order of the Allahabad high court issued on April 9 this year, directing to hand over the land to the Custodian of Enemy Property for India after demarcating it.

The teams arrived on the university campus along with a heavy force in the afternoon and began erecting poles of cement for demarcating the land to complete the process of confiscation.

District magistrate of Rampur Joginder Singh said the case was in the high court and the order was issued in favour of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India on April 9 this year.

“The process of demarcation and handing over the land to the Custodian of Enemy Property for India is in compliance with the order,” said the DM.

The Enemy Property Act, 1968, enables and regulates the appropriation of property in India owned by Pakistani nationals. The Act was passed following the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war and such properties ownership was passed to the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, which comes under the Union ministry of home affairs.