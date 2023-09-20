Protests banned on Agra collectorate premises

The district collectorate in Agra has issued an order banning any individual/group from organising protests or sit-in on its premises. Instead, Shaheed Smarak at Sanjay Place, the commercial hub of the city, has been made the venue for such demonstrations in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. File photo of protest lodged by lawyers at gate of Collectorate in Agra. (File)

The district collectorate in Agra houses various executive magistrate courts, the consumer forum, the arms department, lawyers’ chambers and offices of the district administration and police authorities.

“Protests on the Collectorate premises are banned in view of the inconvenience caused to litigants and common men... No permission will be granted for protests here. The protestors would now have to seek permission for demonstrations at Shaheed Smarak, Sanjay Place’ said district magistrate Bhanu Goswami said in the order issued on Tuesday.

The press statement issued by the information office at Agra stated that the district magistrate was apprised by the in-charge of local intelligence unit and the city magistrate that inconvenience was caused to litigants and common men coming for routine work in the administrative block because of such protests.

It is not for the first time that such restrictions were imposed on th Collectorate premises. Earlier, such protest processions and ‘juloos’ were banned not only on Collectorate premises but also on Mahatma Gandhi Road, the lifeline of Agra city.

The alternate location then suggested was Ramlila Ground near Agra Fort or the Tehsil premises.

Brought up by Agra Development Authority, Sanjay Place was the brainchild of Late Sanjay Gandhi who relocated the Central Jail from the location and brought up a commercial hub that was later named after him. To commemorate the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, a green patch was bought up as Shaheed Smarak in the city which houses a library also.

