Pvt hospital broker at Trauma Centre? KGMU on heels of suspect, son of deceased to help identify

The King George’s Medical University has called the attendant of a former patient to the campus, to help identify a ‘staff member’ who allegedly misled the family to take the patient to a private hospital on IIM Road, where she eventually passed away. The KGMU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The incident took place on December 15, when the family discharged the patient, after which the patient died on December 17. A complaint was filed with the police and the chief medical officer by the family. Taking cognizance of this, the KGMU has requested the son of the deceased to come to the hospital and help identify this fraud.

The family alleged that a doctor claiming to work at the KGMU Trauma Centre, called the attendants suggesting that they take the patient to a private hospital on IIM Road. On this suggestion, the attendants discharged the patient on December 15, transferring her to the private establishment.

“Dr Vinod said that the treatment will not go further here, and to take my mother to another hospital,” said the son of the deceased. “She died at the private hospital on Tuesday,” he said.

According to hospital authorities, there is no Dr Vinod working at the Trauma Centre, leading them to believe that the accused was in fact a fraud, working as a middleman, misleading patients or directing them to private facilities.

“Sadly, the patient has expired, but we have asked the patient’s son to return to the hospital after completing their last rites, to help us try and identify this person in question who is manipulating patients and their families,” said KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh.

The patient’s son has agreed, saying, “I will do my best to help with any investigation being done into this matter.”

According to KGMU records, a 65-year-old woman patient was admitted to the Trauma Centre on November 30 with multiple injuries after having met with a road accident. She arrived with blunt force trauma to the chest and several fractured bones. Further, neurosurgery and orthopaedic consultations were done on the patient, and the patient’s vitals were improving. However, the orthopaedic surgery was put on hold due to the patient’s abdomen not settling.

Dr KK Singh said, “On December 15, the attendants decided to take the patient elsewhere.”

He elaborated, “Counselling was done but attendants were insisting so under duress LAMA (leave against medical advice) was given with written consent, that was duly signed by her son and son in law.”

“We are unable to comment on what happened to the patient after she was discharged from here, but will investigate this thoroughly,” said Dr Singh.

Dr NB Singh, chief medical officer, has also stated that his office will be investigating the matter of brokers duping patients in this way.