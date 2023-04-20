Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow gets third govt sector health centre for burn injury patients

Lucknow gets third govt sector health centre for burn injury patients

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2023 10:42 PM IST

The other two facilities for burn injury patients are at Civil Hospital (40-bed) and the King George’s Medical University (35-bed, including 8-bed ICU)

LUCKNOW A six-bed burn ward has become operational at Rani Laxmibai Hospital here. This is the third facility for burn injury patients in the government sector in the state capital.

Usually, the occupancy at KGMU and Civil hospitals remains 100% as they also cater to burn injury patients from other districts. (Pic for representation)

“We have six beds, and all the related equipment, medicine and manpower. Patients are being admitted,” said Dr Sangeeta Tandon, chief medical superintendent, Rani Laxmibai hospital.

The other two facilities for burn injury patients are at Civil Hospital (40-bed) and the King George’s Medical University (35-bed, including 8-bed ICU). Some private hospitals also have burn ward.

“We need more smaller centres that can cater to patients with superficial burns up to 20 or 30%. This way, higher centres with ICU facility for burn patients can focus on those with major burns or in need of surgical intervention,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD plastic surgery, KGMU.

Usually, the occupancy at KGMU and Civil hospitals remains 100% as they also cater to burn injury patients from other districts.

“This is why we need more smaller centres for burn injuries so that minor injuries can be treated effectively here by surgeons and patients with major burn injuries, say more than 30%, can be brought to higher centres,” said Kumar.

“We need over 100-bed facility for serious burn care, keeping in view the load of patients in the state capital,” he added.

civil hospital equipment government sector king george's medical university lucknow medicine plastic surgery
