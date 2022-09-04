₹1,000 cr PepsiCo plant to come up at Naini in U.P.’s Prayagraj: Minister
Being set up at UPSIDA’s Saraswati Hi-Tech City, the plant will provide employment to 3000 people, said U.P. cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’
As part of the state government’s efforts to revive and develop Naini Industrial Area of Prayagraj, Varun Beverages—the second largest bottling company of PepsiCo’s beverages in the world outside the USA—will soon set up its plant in Saraswati Hi-Tech City in Naini, said U.P. minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’.
For this, the company will invest ₹1,000 crore and directly provide employment to around 3,000 people, he said through a communiqué issued by his office. Saraswati Hi-Tech City is being developed as an Industrial Model Township in Naini with separate industrial, residential and commercial sectors by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). It has been envisaged as a non-polluting industrial, residential commercial, institutional and sports sector.
Soon the allotment letter will be given to Varun Beverages (Pepsi Company). On receiving the allotment letter, the company will start the work of setting up the plant after performing the ground breaking ceremony, the minister said.
In order to accelerate the industrial investments in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the first 100 days of his second term in office had organised ground- breaking ceremony-3 in the presence of PM Narendra Modi on June 3 in which country’s leading entrepreneurs had participated and foundation stones for an investment of ₹80,224 crore were laid. In the ground-breaking ceremony itself, an investment of ₹2,000 crore was committed by Varun Beverages in Uttar Pradesh.
Fulfilling this commitment, Varun Beverages applied for setting up a plant in Bargarh area of Mau tehsil in Chitrakoot district with an investment of ₹496.57 crore. Taking quick action on this, Prayagraj regional office of UPSIDA had allotted 68.73 acre land to Varun Beverages within 15 days. With the establishment of PepsiCo’s plant in Bargarh in Chitrakoot, more than 1200 people will get employment, officials say.
After Chitrakoot, now preparations have started for the investment and plot allocation of Varun Beverages i.e. Pepsi Company in Saraswati Hi-Tech City of Prayagraj. As per UPSIDA officials, within a week the process of allotment of land to Varun Beverages in Saraswati Hi-tech City will be completed.
-
U.P.: Ways for better implementation of Juvenile Justice, POCSO Acts discussed
A daylong zonal conference covering 14 districts was on Sunday held to discuss the ways to ensure effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Judicial Training and Research Institute, in association with UNICEF, Lucknow, under the aegis of the High Court Juvenile Justice Committee, Lucknow, organised the conference on JTRI campus.
-
Speeding, reckless driving led to 72.38% road accidents in Ludhiana
Speeding and reckless driving lead to 275 (72.38%) of the 380 fatalities in road mishaps reported from Ludhiana , as per the National Crime Record Bureau report 2021. As many as 478 road mishaps were reported last year. A total of 22 people died in as many mishaps caused by animals in the past year. Stationary vehicles claimed nine lives in 10 road mishaps. As many as 169 people also suffered injuries.
-
Govt receives 12,000 suggestions & objections for sale of wine at supermarkets
The state excise commissionerate has received over 12,000 suggestions and objections from different individuals and organisations regarding the state cabinet's January 2022 decision, allowing the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops having premises spread over 1,000 square feet. Of the 12,000, around 7,500 suggestions are positive with changes suggested whereas the remaining 4,500 are not in favour of the decision, government sources said.
-
Ludhiana | Public banks’ staffers oppose privatisation
Criticising the Union government's proposal to privatise public sector banks, a two-day conference by the All-India Bank Employees' Association commenced at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Sunday. General secretary of the Central Bank of India Employees' Union (Chandigarh zone) Gurmeet Singh claimed that by giving concessions to the big companies/corporate houses, the Union government is pushing the public sector banks into losses.
-
Punjab: Three held for illegal mining, 11 vehicles impounded in Pathankot
Continuing its drive against illegal mining, the Pathankot police have booked three persons and seized 11 vehicles at the prohibited site, officials said on Sunday. Those arrested have been identified as Palwinder Singh of Sri Hargobindpur and Malkeet Singh of Batala of Namane Kahnuwan, Gagandeep Singh. The SSP said that 14 FIRs were registered in the illegal mining cases in the past month.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics