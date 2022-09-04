Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 1,000 cr PepsiCo plant to come up at Naini in U.P.’s Prayagraj: Minister

1,000 cr PepsiCo plant to come up at Naini in U.P.'s Prayagraj: Minister

Published on Sep 04, 2022 11:30 PM IST

Being set up at UPSIDA’s Saraswati Hi-Tech City, the plant will provide employment to 3000 people, said U.P. cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’

A PepsiCo bottling plant. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

As part of the state government’s efforts to revive and develop Naini Industrial Area of Prayagraj, Varun Beverages—the second largest bottling company of PepsiCo’s beverages in the world outside the USA—will soon set up its plant in Saraswati Hi-Tech City in Naini, said U.P. minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’.

For this, the company will invest 1,000 crore and directly provide employment to around 3,000 people, he said through a communiqué issued by his office. Saraswati Hi-Tech City is being developed as an Industrial Model Township in Naini with separate industrial, residential and commercial sectors by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). It has been envisaged as a non-polluting industrial, residential commercial, institutional and sports sector.

Soon the allotment letter will be given to Varun Beverages (Pepsi Company). On receiving the allotment letter, the company will start the work of setting up the plant after performing the ground breaking ceremony, the minister said.

In order to accelerate the industrial investments in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the first 100 days of his second term in office had organised ground- breaking ceremony-3 in the presence of PM Narendra Modi on June 3 in which country’s leading entrepreneurs had participated and foundation stones for an investment of 80,224 crore were laid. In the ground-breaking ceremony itself, an investment of 2,000 crore was committed by Varun Beverages in Uttar Pradesh.

Fulfilling this commitment, Varun Beverages applied for setting up a plant in Bargarh area of ​​Mau tehsil in Chitrakoot district with an investment of 496.57 crore. Taking quick action on this, Prayagraj regional office of UPSIDA had allotted 68.73 acre land to Varun Beverages within 15 days. With the establishment of PepsiCo’s plant in Bargarh in Chitrakoot, more than 1200 people will get employment, officials say.

After Chitrakoot, now preparations have started for the investment and plot allocation of Varun Beverages i.e. Pepsi Company in Saraswati Hi-Tech City of Prayagraj. As per UPSIDA officials, within a week the process of allotment of land to Varun Beverages in Saraswati Hi-tech City will be completed.

