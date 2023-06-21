18,000 crore development works completed in Varanasi: Union MoS

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel said the government at the Centre had launched projects worth about ₹30,000 crore in Kashi in the last nine years. Of them, projects worth ₹18,000 crore have been completed and works on others worth ₹12,000 crore were in progress and would be completed soon, he noted. Baghel was addressing BJP workers in Varanasi on the completion of nine years of the Modi government. (Sourced)

He said that PM Modi opened the way for progress in Kashi. “With the construction of the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Corridor worth about ₹900 crore, unique facilities are being provided to the devotees. A road to airport from the city, an expressway and excellent highway connecting Varanasi with Ghazipur, Mau and Gorakhpur have been built,” Baghel observed.

The minister said the government has worked on waterways, highways, expressways, airways and now has given a ropeway to Varanasi.

Rajya Sabha MP Kailash Soni, meanwhile, observed that Prime Minister Modi has established “the politics of development” by ending “the politics of dynasty, casteism, corruption and appeasement”. “Today’s India is touching new dimensions of development while cherishing its heritage and culture. This new India under the able leadership of PM Modi is the India of dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians,” he added.

Varanasi South saw ₹4,000 crore development works in last 9 years: MLA

Varanasi South BJP MLA Neelkanth Tiwari said his constituency has seen development worth more than ₹4,000 crore over the past nine years.

Addressing a press conference on completion of nine years of Modi government, Tiwari said, “The narrow lanes of the constituency has seen much development. Underground cabling was completed, which got rid of hanging wires. Home to many popular temples, lanes in the constituency were beautified in the last nine years. During this period, developmental works worth over ₹4,000 crore has been done in the assembly constituency.”

“India has become the fifth largest economy, and it is on the path of becoming a world leader under the leadership of PM Modi,” he noted.

All three sewage treatment plants, which were not functional before 2014, were operational now and sewage water was not being discharged into the Ganga, he observed.