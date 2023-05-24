Centre has no respect for opposition, says SP

Stating that the central government has ‘no respect for the opposition’, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28. Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the new building. The SP has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28 (File)

“The true parliamentary tradition is to give equal opportunity to everyone to listen and understand the basic spirit of ‘shlokas’ (written in Parliament) ... and not by an ostentatious inauguration of Parliament. Where there is pride of power and no respect for the opposition cannot be a true parliament. Why to go for its inauguration?” said party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said there was no point in attending the inaugural ceremony as the BJP government had not spoken to the opposition leaders. He said the BJP government was politicising the issue of inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Instead of inviting President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new building, the BJP government was getting the same done by the prime minister, Chaudhary observed.

Other major political parties that have decided to boycott the inauguration include the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the DMK and the Aam Admi Party.