Bariatric surgery unit inaugurated at Lucknow hospital

People suffering with severe stage of sleep apnea, a serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops for a few seconds and starts, can consult a doctor for bariatric surgery, said Dr Sanjay Patolia, bariatric surgeon from Gujarat who came for inauguration of bariatric surgery unit at Healthcity Hospital on Saturday. Doctors during the inuguration of the centre at hospital in Lucknow. (ht photo)

The deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the unit.

“Bariatric surgery is recommended for patients with fatty liver and type 2 diabetes,” said Dr KB Jain, head of the unit, while addressing the press conference.

Doctors said statistics reveal 5-crore people in Uttar Pradesh suffer with obesity. “Among those up to 20% suffer from some diseases due to obesity and are in need of bariatric surgery,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital.

He said, “Despite the need there are not even a few dedicated bariatric surgery centres in the state. The bariatric surgery is not a cosmetic procedure but solution to multiple illnesses and that is why insurance companies have included this surgery in their package.”

Once bariatric surgery is done patients need to follow certain instructions regarding healthy diet and good sleep pattern, said doctors.

“Even in case of obese young women who are unable to conceive, bariatric surgery is a big help,” said DR Patolia, who has conducted surgery on different age groups ranging from a 5-year-old child to 84-year-old women.

Principal secretary medical health Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma was also present at the event.