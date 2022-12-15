SGPGIMS Foundation Day: Results of research should reach people, says Uttar Pradesh governor

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday said the results and benefits of research should reach the people and not be confined to paper.

She was speaking on the occasion of the 39th Foundation Day of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here.

She also said there was a need to work to ensure the government schemes should reach everyone.

Observing that an institute runs with everyone’s contribution, she said, “Respect should be given not only to doctors, but also to nurses, technicians, cleaning staff and employees working in the lab.”

Mentioning a G20 meet to be held in the state capital, she said ,”We can feel proud of the fact that the G20 conference will be held in Lucknow on February 13. Doctors from many countries will also come for this. New things can be learned from them.”

Laying stress on hard work, she said, “It is a matter of concern that only 27,000 out of one lakh were able to pass the nurses exam conducted by the commission. So, there is a need for hard work in nursing too.”

“Good teachers, labs and resources will bring better results,” she added.

Professor MK Mitra, former head of the department of medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), on Wednesday said research should be focused on regional problems and such research should be done to change the policy of the government.

Addressing doctors and other SGPGI staff on 39th Foundation Day at Shruti Auditorium on Wednesday, he advised to make medical studies interesting.

In the context of research, he also said, “Nephrologist Prof Narayan Prasad’s research on steroid resistance in children with nephrotic syndrome was globally accepted. Research was done in AIIMS Delhi regarding iodine deficiency, after which a policy was made to make iodized salt.”

He also said the art of clinical medicine needs to be learned and followed.

“Physical examination is required only in 15% to 20% of patients. In these patients, only radiological and pathological tests would be required,” he added.

Laying stress on self-audit, one has to behave well with patients who come for relief, he added.

Minister of state for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh said, “We have nurses of high quality. The number of trained nurses is increasing. The quality of nursing, along with good doctors, is important.” Principal secretary (medical education) Alok Kumar said that there is a need to correct the ratio of doctors and nurses. The need to develop specialist para-medical staff was also stressed on.

SGPGIMS director Prof RK Dhiman presented the annual report of the institute.

Dean Prof Shubha Phadke thanked the guests. Blood donation and tree plantation were also done on this occasion.

