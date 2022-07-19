Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Next hearing on July 21

VARANASI The Varanasi district court on Tuesday fixed July 21 as the next date of hearing in the Shringar Gauri temple-Gyanvapi case after hearing the arguments of advocates for petitioner no. 1 Rakhi Singh. They presented their arguments against the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s (AIMC) plea challenging the maintainability of the case.

Maan Bahadur Singh, one of the advocates for petitioner Rakhi Singh, argued that the five petitioners filed the suit in August 2021, seeking right to daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex. Worship used to take place daily at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal till 1993, but the then state government had stopped this practice that year and the area was barricaded.

Singh argued that the suit is not for the removal or alteration of any structure, it is only for worship. He said the case is maintainable and he would continue to present his arguments on July 21.

Shivam Gaud, another advocate representing Rakhi Singh, contested the stand of the Muslim side that the case is not maintainable, saying: “The Places of Worship Act, Waqf Act and Kashi Vishwanath Act, which the Muslim side has repeatedly cited, are not applicable in our case.”

Rakhi Singh and others had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque but the Muslim side had urged the court to dismiss the case.