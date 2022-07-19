Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Next hearing on July 21
VARANASI The Varanasi district court on Tuesday fixed July 21 as the next date of hearing in the Shringar Gauri temple-Gyanvapi case after hearing the arguments of advocates for petitioner no. 1 Rakhi Singh. They presented their arguments against the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s (AIMC) plea challenging the maintainability of the case.
Maan Bahadur Singh, one of the advocates for petitioner Rakhi Singh, argued that the five petitioners filed the suit in August 2021, seeking right to daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex. Worship used to take place daily at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal till 1993, but the then state government had stopped this practice that year and the area was barricaded.
Singh argued that the suit is not for the removal or alteration of any structure, it is only for worship. He said the case is maintainable and he would continue to present his arguments on July 21.
Shivam Gaud, another advocate representing Rakhi Singh, contested the stand of the Muslim side that the case is not maintainable, saying: “The Places of Worship Act, Waqf Act and Kashi Vishwanath Act, which the Muslim side has repeatedly cited, are not applicable in our case.”
Rakhi Singh and others had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque but the Muslim side had urged the court to dismiss the case.
-
Birdman Pradeep D’souza moves HC, seeks to quash FIR against him
Mumbai Bird rescuer Pradeep D'souza, who has been booked on charges of dealing in birds and animals by the forest department, has approached the Bombay high court (HC) seeking quashing of the FIR registered against D'souza in 2021 for possessing protected birds and animals. In October 2021, D'Souza was charged under the Wildlife Protection Act and arrested but was granted bail soon thereafter.
-
5 arrested by Noida police for robbery in over a dozen houses
The Noida Police on Monday arrested five people in connection with burglaries in over a dozen houses in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Police have also recovered jewellery worth around Rs 8 lakh from the gang's possession, a senior officer said. Rajesh said four of the arrestees are burglars while the fifth dealt in stolen jewelleries.
-
63% of legislators in Bihar upper House face criminal cases: Report
The 75-member Bihar Legislative Council has a fairly large share of MLCs who are facing criminal cases, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch, released on Tuesday. The report analysed the criminal, financial, educational details of 60 out of 75 sitting MLCs. Out of the 60, about 63 percent, i.e. 38 MLCs, has criminal cases pending against them. Cases of atrocities against women are pending against two members.
-
UP cops in seize liquor being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar, 1 held
The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday said they have seized 100 bottles of liquor being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar. The illicit liquir was being transported in a canter truck which has been impounded and one person arrested, the police said. While liquor is prohibited in Bihar, the Uttar Pradesh government has also imposed a ban on import of alcohol from other states like Delhi and Haryana, according to officials.
-
Patiala police arrest duo for pasting Khalistan posters on temple wall
Days after pro-Khalistan posters were found on a wall of Shri Kali Mata Temple in Patiala, police have arrested two men belonging to Salempur Sekhan village near Shambu for the crime. According to police, the duo had also pasted similar posters in Ambala Cantonment, at Aryan College in Rajpura and on a traffic sign near Sheetala Mata Temple in Patiala besides spraying pro-Khalistan slogans on a railway underbridge in Rajpura.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics