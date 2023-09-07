Atiq’s financer among 29 made accused in Umesh Pal’s murder

PRAYAGRAJ: The Dhumanganj police have included slain Mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad’s alleged financer and relative Khalid Zafar’s name in the FIR lodged in connection with Umesh Pal’s murder following investigations. Besides Khalid, police have also included names of an eatery owner and his kin. A total of 29 names have been included in the case so far. Some played active role in the sensational murder while others provided shelter. Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while in police custody. (HT File)

Some others provided financial assistance to the assailants and made arrangements for firearms.

Police officials said that investigations revealed names of all accused which included women and minors too.

Police arrested several of the accused on the basis of evidence and statements of other accused.

Besides Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, all his sons were named in the FIR lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal. However, instead of their names, only ‘Atiq’s son and other sons’ was mentioned in the FIR. Through CCTV footages, Atiq’s son Asad was identified as one of the assailants who came out of the car and fired shots on Umesh Pal while he was escaping. Following further investigations in the case, police included names of Atiq’s other sons Umar, Ali and two others who are minors and are lodged in a Child Shelter Home. However, their remand is still to be made in the case, as per officials.

Meanwhile, police have now included the name of Atiq’s relative and financer Khalid Zafar. Khalid was named in a case of extortion before Umesh Pal’s murder. Police officials said that he was on the run and wanted in both cases.

Owner of an eatery in Civil Lines Mohd Nafees and his relative Rukhsar are also on the run. The car in which the assailants arrived to murder Umesh Pal belonged to Nafees which he claimed to have sold to his relative Rukhsar a few months before the incident, officials added.

The 29 people made accused in the case include Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf, Shaista Parveen, Guddu Muslim, Ghulam, Asad, Sadaqat Khan, Armaan, Arbaaz, Sabir, Vijay Chaudhary, Qais Ahmad, Rakesh Lala, Mohd Arshad, Niyaz Ahmad, Mohd Sajar, Shahrukh, lawyers Khan Saulat Hanif and Vijay Mishra, Ayesha Noori, Zainab, Atiq’s sons Umar, Ali and two minor sons, Khalid Zafar, Nafees and Rukhsar.

Asad, Ghulam, Arbaaz and Vijay Chaudhary were killed in encounter with police while Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while in police custody. Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, Ashraf’s wife Zainab, Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori and assailants Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan, Khalid Zafar, Nafees and Rukhsar are on the run. Other accused have been sent to jail and charge-sheet has been submitted against them.

