Slight dip in temp across U.P. brings some respite

People had a little respite from scorching heat as maximum and minimum temperatures dropped across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. People stand below a water sprinkler installed on a pillar, to cool off, at a market place, amid heatwave in Varanasi on Friday (AFP)

Following a slight fall in maximum temperatures over West UP, severe heat wave conditions abated. However, heat wave conditions prevailed over isolated areas of the region.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Following drop in temperature over East and Central U.P., heat wave conditions almost abated from East UP except Kanpur-IAF which recorded the temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the state capital was 42.2 and 29.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

A day before (on May 31), it was 45.8 degrees Celsius, the season’s hottest day. It was the high relative humidity level of 64% that made life difficult for people who had to step out of their homes for work.

“Forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development and light rain. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 41 and 31 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday,” said Mohd Danish, Lucknow met office incharge.

“The trough extending from the western part of the state to Assam, moist easterly winds blowing in the northern part of the state and the south-western winds blowing from the Arabian Sea in the southern part of the state resulted in effective fall in day temperature in most parts of the state,” he added.

“This resulted in less intensity in heat wave conditions and it got limited to some parts of western Uttar Pradesh and around Kanpur in the central part of the state,” Danish said.

“Along with this, due to the confluence of moist easterly and westerly winds blowing in the state and their reaction with the western disturbance located in the middle troposphere, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and showers at some places in the state during the next 3-4 days,” he said.

“Due to it, there will be a little more fall in temperature and the state will get relief from heat wave from tomorrow. However, during this period, due to the humidity level being higher than normal, the humid heat is likely to continue,” he added.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Jhansi was hottest in the state as maximum temperature rose to 46.9 degrees Celsius there that was 4.5 degrees above normal.

As per met department forecast, rain/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state in the next hours.

“The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of a dust storm/thunderstorm accompanied by lightning/ strong winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over the state in the next 24 hours,” said Atul Kumar, senior scientist at IMD, Lucknow.