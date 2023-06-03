Case against SP MLA, others for hindering police work

MEERUT Police have registered a case against Samajwadi Party MLA of Sardhana Atul Pradhan and 15 others in Baghpat Kotwali on charges of preventing police from discharging official duty, when he was stopped from going to Saharanpur. The case was registered on May 30 but it came to notice on June 2. Police stopping MLA Atul Pradhan. (HT)

MLA Atul Pradhan accused police of misbehaving and manhandling him and informed State assembly Speaker Satish Mahana about the matter. Pradhan said he would also register a complaint against misbehaviour of cops. The MLA also staged a dharna on the road. He was brought to police lines in Meerut and released thereafter.

SP of Baghpat Arpit Vijayvargiya said that a case had been registered against Atul Pradhan andc15 others under Section 353 IPC (preventing a public servant from discharging official duty).

He further said that Pradhan was stopped at Mawikala village and informed that he was not allowed to go to Saharanpur but he broke the barrier and later stopped near Sisana village in Muzaffarnagar district. The SP denied the charges levelled by MLA against police and said the cops didn’t misbehave with him.

To note, members and leaders of Gurjar community had taken out Samrat Mihirbhoj Gaurav Yatra in Nakud area of Saharanpur on May 29, violating prohibition order. The Yatra triggered a controversy following protest of Thakur community who blamed Gurjars of distorting history and claimed that Samrat Mihirbhoj was a Rajput king.

Police sealed the border of Saharanpur with adjoining Muzaffarnagar to prevent entry of Gurjar and Thakur leaders who were going to attend the rally and protest.