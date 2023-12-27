Stop buses at nearby safe location in the event of fog, minister tells UPSRTC

LUCKNOW Minister of state for transport (independent charge) Dayashankar Singh directed officials of UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to ensure that buses are stopped at nearby terminals, plazas, petrol pumps, police stations, or other secure locations in the event of reduced visibility due to fog. A foggy morning in Varanasi. (HT Photo)

“Operations of such buses should resume only after the fog has cleared,” he stressed.

Under no circumstances should buses be taken to dhabas located on the opposite side of the road during fog. He emphasized that it should be ensured that buses are parked on the main road only in unavoidable situations.

“But parking lights of buses parked on the main road in an emergency must remain on,” he told officials.

In the event of low visibility, officers present at each bus station should gather information from bus stations along the route and not permit their own and other region buses to proceed from the station, he emphasised.

“Drivers should be told to operate buses at slow and safe speeds and maintain sufficient distance from vehicles ahead of their vehicle. Use of unauthorized shortcuts on highways and expressways should never be allowed,” he said.