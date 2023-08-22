Govt, pvt schools in U.P. gear up for live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing

As the landing of ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 nears, teachers in the basic education department gear up to make preparations for live streaming of the monumental occasion for students in schools on Wednesday (August 23) evening as per the state government order. A primary school Bishunpur2 in Fatehpur block of Barabanki district has made necessary arrangements for live steaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing. (Sourced)

“Principals with the help of gram pradhans will make necessary arrangements in the schools for live streaming of soft landing of ISRO’s mission Chandrayaan-3 for students. They had done live streaming at the time of the launch last month and will do the same at the time of its soft landing,” said director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand.

When asked about what students will do once the schools get over at 2 pm, Anand said, “Most students live in close proximity to schools. Children will go back home and will return around 5 pm to watch the event. Teachers, however, will stay back after the schools get over and make all necessary arrangements.”

Not just government schools, a number of private schools have also made arrangements for live streaming of the lunar mission. GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, is organising “India’s Back to the Moon”.

This event will feature a live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 landing, captivating talks by astronomers’ and astrophysicists’ interactive sessions to engage the audience in meaningful discussions about space exploration’s impact on the nation’s progress.

“On this momentous occasion, students from more than 20 schools are going to join us to see the live telecast and a gathering of 800-1000 people, including school principals, teachers, and parents, is expected. Division commissioner Roshan Jacob, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and district inspector of schools, Lucknow, Rakesh Kumar have given their consent to be present in the event,” said Sarvesh Goel, chairman, GD Goenka Public School Lucknow.

St Joseph School, Sitapur Road and Ruchi Khand branch will also witness the landing of Chandrayaan-3. “India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon landing is a momentous occasion which will not only fuel curiosity but also ignite a passion for exploration in the minds of the youth. This will instil a deep sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the power of Indian science and technology. In this sequence, all the DIET principals and BSAs have been directed to hold special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15pm to 6.15 pm and make arrangements for a live telecast,” an said additional state project director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Madhusudan H.

A primary school Bishunpur2 in Fatehpur block of Barabanki district has also made necessary arrangements to live stream the lunar mission, said school principal SK Nigam. Likewise, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to organise special assemblies on Wednesday evening and live-stream the event for students. Meanwhile, Special BTC Teachers’ Welfare Association has decided to boycott the order to keep council schools open on August 23 evening.

“Teachers leave their home at 7am or even before. In such a situation, how is it possible to stay in the school till 6.15 pm. They say in rural areas, electricity and means of transport are not available in the evening. And in such a situation, the organisation has decided to oppose it, said the organisation’s state president Santosh Kumar Tiwari.

Islamic Centre students pray for successful landing

Children offered namaz at Islamic Centre of India and prayed for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, said prominent cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, chairman, Islamic Centre of India on Tuesday.

“They also study science here, so they have a lot of curiosity regarding this. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the scientists and officials of ISRO. If the landing is successful on the unexplored lunar South Pole, India will be the first country to successfully do this,” he said.

Event to be telecast live in madrasas too: Minister

All students and teachers of madrasas across Uttar Pradesh should be made aware of this scientific achievement of India as ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 is set to make soft landing on Wednesday evening, said Danish Azad Ansari, minister of state for minorities, Muslim Waqf and Haj.

“Boys and girls studying in madrasas of Uttar Pradesh will witness Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon,” he said. The minister has instructed the minority welfare department to make all arrangements for live telecast of the most awaited event.

Ansari said, “India is progressing rapidly in the field of science. It is a matter of pride for the entire country that Chandrayaan-3 is about to land on the Moon. This is an important step for Indian science and technology.”

“There is an interest in science in the students of madrasas. The landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon is a memorable moment. That’s why it is necessary to make all the students and teachers of madrassas of the state familiar with this historical achievement of India.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON